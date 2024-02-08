fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Tucker Interview Shows Putin’s Rational Side

State of the Union: Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin underscores that leader’s belief in mutually assured destruction.
putin interview
Feb 8, 2024 7:50 PM

The most anticipated interview of this century so far is out. It will take a while to listen to the two-hour marathon and digest the full 25-page transcript. Superficially, here are the most striking points. 

First, Putin seems genuinely worried about the CIA. Second, he thinks Zelensky is powerless against domestic neonazis and is essentially a puppet who cannot defy them; therefore there is no point in talking with him anyway. He thinks America will have major problems from mass migration and economic implosion due to debt, much faster than anyone can anticipate. He genuinely cannot think that China will ever be imperial or have ambitions in the north. He is very vocally signalling about MAD and deterrence going both ways. He doesn't want a full NATO–Russia war.

Advertisement

This is perhaps the most important exchange in the whole interview. 

“Can you imagine a scenario where you send Russian troops to Poland?” Tucker asked.

“Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia,” Putin replied. “Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest. It's just threat-mongering.” 

“It is absolutely out of the question,” he added. “You just don’t have to be any kind of analyst. It goes against common sense to get involved in some kind of a global war and a global war will bring all humanity to the brink of destruction. It’s obvious.”

A man who is worried about a humanity-destroying war isn’t, for all practical purposes, an irrational crusader. If he understands that nuclear deterrence goes both ways, perhaps we should try to relearn that lesson too. 

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

Erik Prince Wants to Let the Market Decide

Sumantra Maitra February 8, 2024
State of the Union: The global conditions for colonialism are reemerging.

Biden Makes Americans Targets in the Middle East, Then Campaigns on Their Deaths

Doug Bandow February 8, 2024
It is time to stop pretending that any American interests are served by our deployments in the Middle East.

French Best-Seller: U.S. Is a ‘Nihilist Empire’

Scott McConnell February 7, 2024
Questioning the pro-American Western orthodoxy is selling books in the Hexagon.
Advertisement
Advertisement