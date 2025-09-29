Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Foreign Affairs

Trump Unveils Gaza Peace Plan

State of the Union: The 21-point peace plan would see an international security force oversee the strip until the eventual transfer of control to the Palestinian Authority.
Gaza,At,War,City,Destroyed,By,Idf,Attacks,,Aerial,Rare
Credit: image via Shutterstock
Mason Letteau Stallings
Sep 29, 2025 9:00 PM
President Donald Trump has announced a 21-point peace plan to end the conflict in Gaza. The plan would see the end to fighting, the release of hostages, international control of Gaza, and the eventual transfer of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the proposal, fighting would immediately cease and the IDF would prepare for a three-stage withdrawal from the strip and the release of the remaining hostages. This process would see an international force replace the IDF.

If the plan goes into effect Security in the strip will fall to an International Stabilization Force (ISF). Jordan and Egypt will train a local police force, vetted by the ISF, which will eventually take control of the strip with a negotiated deconfliction process with Israel.

Gaza will be administered by a technocratic and apolitical Palestinian committee, which will be responsible to an “International Board of Peace,” led by Trump and the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. This body would eventually transfer sovereignty of Gaza to the Palestinian Authority.

Under the peace plan, the population of Gaza will remain and will not be forced to emigrate, as some Israeli hard-liners have advocated. “No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return,” the peace plan states. “We will encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza.”

Full aid will immediately be allowed into the strip, with the minimum of aid being equivalent to that allowed into Gaza under the January ceasefire deal. The United Nations and the Red Crescent will be responsible for the delivery of aid. 

Hamas has yet to respond to the offer. Trump announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to the proposal. It is unclear whether hard-liners in the Israeli cabinet will allow the deal to be accepted.

