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China

Trump to Visit China in Mid-May

State of the Union: The meeting, originally slated for the end of March, was postponed due to Iran War.
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Harrison Berger
Mar 25, 2026 6:55 PM
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President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will travel to Beijing May 14–15 for talks with China’s President Xi Jinping, postponing a long-planned China visit as the White House remains consumed by the expanding war with Iran.

In the announcement on Truth Social, Trump added that the White House will host a second, reciprocal visit for President Xi in Washington, DC, at a later date, this year, describing the planned trip as “a Monumental Event.”

Trump’s second term has featured significant American military support for Taiwan, including an $11 billion arms package announced in December featuring HIMARS rocket systems, self-propelled howitzers, and missiles. The sale, one of the largest ever proposed for Taipei, drew a furious response from Beijing, which said it undermined China’s sovereignty and would further destabilize the Taiwan Strait.

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