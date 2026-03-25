Trump to Visit China in Mid-May
President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will travel to Beijing May 14–15 for talks with China’s President Xi Jinping, postponing a long-planned China visit as the White House remains consumed by the expanding war with Iran.
Subscribe Today
Get daily emails in your inbox
In the announcement on Truth Social, Trump added that the White House will host a second, reciprocal visit for President Xi in Washington, DC, at a later date, this year, describing the planned trip as “a Monumental Event.”
Trump’s second term has featured significant American military support for Taiwan, including an $11 billion arms package announced in December featuring HIMARS rocket systems, self-propelled howitzers, and missiles. The sale, one of the largest ever proposed for Taipei, drew a furious response from Beijing, which said it undermined China’s sovereignty and would further destabilize the Taiwan Strait.