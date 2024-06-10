fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Uncategorized

Trump to Virtually Meet with Probation Officers

State of the Union: The former president will be allowed to have his lawyer with him.
Credit: BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 10, 2024 8:00 PM

It has been reported that the former President Donald Trump will meet with an official of the New York City Probation Department on Monday. Trump, as well as Todd Blanche, his attorney, will meet virtually from Mar-a-lago. Usually defendants do not have a lawyer with them during these meetings, and Trump had to get special permission to allow it. This meeting follows Trump’s conviction, using a novel legal theory to turn a misdemeanor into a felony.

During the interview with the probation officer, Trump will be asked about the conviction. He has said he will appeal the verdict. The contents of the meeting between Trump and the probation officer will be confidential, and only Trump, his lawyers, and the judge will have access to them.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether Trump’s appeal will be successful, but he seemingly has strong grounds for appeal given Judge Juan Merchan’s apparent conflicts of interest. Merchan, who oversaw the case, had donated to Democrats in the past and has a daughter who works in Democratic politics, including for Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who helped prepare Michael Cohen for his testimony in the trial against Trump. 

If Trump’s appeal fails, he may either be sent to jail or be assigned community service, which might include work in a food pantry, picking up trash from the streets, or performing other tasks.

More like this

How Biden Courted Johnson for Ukraine Aid

Bradley Devlin April 24, 2024
State of the Union: President Biden takes a victory lap over persuading Speaker Johnson to pass more Ukraine aid.

Biden’s State of the Union Was a Call to Congressional Resistance

Daniel McCarthy March 8, 2024
The nation’s annual headmaster ritual showcased a president recklessly endangering Americans abroad and pursuing division at home.

Senator Vance Mentions the Unmentionable at Munich

Sumantra Maitra February 18, 2024
State of the Union: Why is no one talking about the Ukrainian attrition rate?
Advertisement
Advertisement