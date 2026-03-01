Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Iran

Trump Says War Will Continue

State of the Union: “There will likely be more” American casualties, the president said.
Harrison Berger
Mar 1, 2026 6:45 PM
In a video posted on Truth Social Sunday, President Donald Trump said that the war against Iran will continue, saying that “our resolve and likewise that of Israel has never been stronger.”

The announcement comes after three American servicemen were killed and five injured in Iran’s retaliation for the U.S.-Israel joint strikes on Iran.

Trump added that U.S. military operations “continue at this time in full force…and will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.” The administration had not yet explained what those objectives are, other than the broader goal President Trump announced late Friday night of bringing ”freedom,” to Iran.

Acknowledging the deaths of the three servicemen, President Trump sent condolences to their families and acknowledged how each made “the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives.” Trump added that “sadly there will likely be more” American casualties in this war. "America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war," Trump said.

