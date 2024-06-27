In response to a question about the events at the capitol on January 6 2021, the former President Trump responded by highlighting his positive record on border security and energy.

Trump: “On January 6th we had a secure border, affordable energy, energy independence, rule of law, no political lawfare. We have none of that now.” — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 28, 2024

Trump’s answer highlighted a desire by the former President to conduct a campaign on policy and governance, rather than on personality and on relitigating the 2020 election. This answer will likely assuage concerns that Trump would be focused on the 2020 election.

Trump later added that the “Unselect Committee” on January 6th withheld information on the events at the capitol.

In contrast to Trump’s focus on the economy and governance, Biden was focused on various controversies of the first Trump term, including when Biden repeated the lie about Charlottesville that Trump called Nazis “very fine people”