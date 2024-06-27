fbpx
Here’s How Trump Handled the January 6 Debate Question

State of the Union: The former president turned a question about J6 on its head.
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 27, 2024 9:59 PM

In response to a question about the events at the capitol on January 6 2021, the former President Trump responded by highlighting his positive record on border security and energy.

Trump’s answer highlighted a desire by the former President to conduct a campaign on policy and governance, rather than on personality and on relitigating the 2020 election. This answer will likely assuage concerns that Trump would be focused on the 2020 election.

Trump later added that the “Unselect Committee” on January 6th withheld information on the events at the capitol.

In contrast to Trump’s focus on the economy and governance, Biden was focused on various controversies of the first Trump term, including when Biden repeated the lie about Charlottesville that Trump called Nazis “very fine people”

