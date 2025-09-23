Trump, in Major Shift, Says Ukraine Can Defeat Russia

President Donald Trump on Tuesday seemingly announced a major shift in the U.S. approach to the Russia–Ukraine war. “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that Ukraine could recapture all its territory “and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” Previously, the Trump administration had said that Ukraine would need to give up some of its territory as part of a peace deal. While the White House has shown reluctance to continue funding the Ukraine war, Trump said in the post: “We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them."

After Trump published the post, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters, “It’s a big shift. This post of Trump, it’s a big shift. Very positive.”

Trump had earlier in the day given a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in which he blasted the UN for not solving international conflicts. After the speech, he met with Zelensky and said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that illegally enter their airspace.

On Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had offered to extend the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow.