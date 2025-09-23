Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Trump, in Major Shift, Says Ukraine Can Defeat Russia

State of the Union: The president had earlier in the day met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
European Leaders Join Ukrainian President Zelensky For White House Meeting With Trump
Andrew Day
Sep 23, 2025 5:06 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday seemingly announced a major shift in the U.S. approach to the Russia–Ukraine war. “I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

He added that Ukraine could recapture all its territory “and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!” Previously, the Trump administration had said that Ukraine would need to give up some of its territory as part of a peace deal. While the White House has shown reluctance to continue funding the Ukraine war, Trump said in the post: “We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them."

After Trump published the post, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters, “It’s a big shift. This post of Trump, it’s a big shift. Very positive.” 

Trump had earlier in the day given a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in which he blasted the UN for not solving international conflicts. After the speech, he met with Zelensky and said that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft that illegally enter their airspace.

On Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had offered to extend the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Washington and Moscow.

More like this

Saudi Gets a Nuclear Army

Sumantra Maitra September 23, 2025
Qatar had a U.S. base, but it still got bombed by Israel. Now local balancers are hedging.

UK Recognizes Palestinian State

Spencer Neale September 21, 2025 - 12:12 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Prime Minister Starmer said ‘Hamas can have no future’ in Gaza.

How Israel Captured TikTok

Harrison Berger September 21, 2025
The push to ban the app gained steam after pro-Palestinian content went viral.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today