Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign policy

Trump Hails ‘Historic Dawn’ of a New Middle East in Knesset Speech

The president vowed continued American support for Israel while saying “the hand of friendship” is open toward Tehran.
President Trump Visits Israel And Egypt After Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
The American Conservative
Oct 13, 2025 12:21 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset at Jerusalem Monday, pronouncing “the historic dawn of a new Middle East” as Israel celebrated the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza.

The hour-long speech drew a standing ovation as Trump was introduced to lawmakers. He thanked “the Arab and Muslim world,” Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and others for their roles in ending the conflict and facilitating the release of hostages.

“We make the best weapons in the world, and we’ve given a lot to Israel, frankly,” Trump said during his speech. “All of the people of Israel, please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows: never forget and never again.”

Turning to Iran, Trump said “the hand of friendship and cooperation is open,” adding that neither the United States nor Israel bears hostility toward the people of Iran. “We merely want to live in peace,” he said. “To Iran—we are ready when you are…. It will be the best decision that Iran has ever made.”

Toward the end of his remarks, Trump turned to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and said, “Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon?”— a reference to Netanyahu’s corruption trial. “Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?” he added.

The speech was briefly interrupted by Knesset member Ofer Cassif, who shouted for the recognition of a Palestinian state and was escorted out by security.

Trump has since arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for a global summit on Gaza’s future, bringing together leaders and envoys from more than two dozen countries.

More like this

Zionism Is Not an American Principle

Hunter DeRensis June 17, 2025
It is time to put some daylight between American policy and Israeli actions.

Fiscal and Foreign Policy Restraint Go Hand in Hand

Joseph Addington February 11, 2025
Concerned Veterans for America praises the Trump administration’s orientation on defense.

ISIS, the Neocons, and Obama’s Choices

Scott McConnell August 27, 2014
Though Congress and the president are out of town, the final weeks of August have seen the arrival of an unexpectedly critical moment. The…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today