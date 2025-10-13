Trump Hails ‘Historic Dawn’ of a New Middle East in Knesset Speech

President Donald Trump addressed the Knesset at Jerusalem Monday, pronouncing “the historic dawn of a new Middle East” as Israel celebrated the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza.

The hour-long speech drew a standing ovation as Trump was introduced to lawmakers. He thanked “the Arab and Muslim world,” Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and others for their roles in ending the conflict and facilitating the release of hostages.

“We make the best weapons in the world, and we’ve given a lot to Israel, frankly,” Trump said during his speech. “All of the people of Israel, please know that America joins you in those two everlasting vows: never forget and never again.”

Turning to Iran, Trump said “the hand of friendship and cooperation is open,” adding that neither the United States nor Israel bears hostility toward the people of Iran. “We merely want to live in peace,” he said. “To Iran—we are ready when you are…. It will be the best decision that Iran has ever made.”

Toward the end of his remarks, Trump turned to Israeli President Isaac Herzog and said, “Hey, I have an idea, Mr. President, why don’t you give him a pardon?”— a reference to Netanyahu’s corruption trial. “Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?” he added.

The speech was briefly interrupted by Knesset member Ofer Cassif, who shouted for the recognition of a Palestinian state and was escorted out by security.

Trump has since arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, for a global summit on Gaza’s future, bringing together leaders and envoys from more than two dozen countries.