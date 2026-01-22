Trump Claims Greenland ‘Framework’ With NATO, Suspends European Tariffs

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States and NATO have established a “framework of a future deal” concerning Greenland and the broader Arctic region, announcing he would suspend a set of tariffs on European countries that were scheduled to take effect on February 1.

In a social media post after meeting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump described the talks with Europeans as “very productive” and said a prospective arrangement would benefit both the United States and NATO allies.

Trump added that discussions are continuing on what he called “the Golden Dome,” a missile defense system, as it relates to Greenland. “Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations,” Trump wrote.

Trump later told CNBC that the Greenland framework would grant the United States access to mineral rights.

Trump’s mention of “the Golden Dome” followed remarks earlier at Davos in which he rebuked Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for claiming credit for Iron Dome, reminding the Israeli leader that although the system defends Israel, its deployment and interceptor production have depended for years on U.S. financing. “We did it, we did it for Israel. I told Bibi, ‘Bibi, stop taking credit for the dome. This is our technology. It’s ours.’”