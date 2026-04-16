Trump Announces Ceasefire in Lebanon

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon appeared to be taking shape Thursday after President Donald Trump announced a 10-day truce on Truth Social.

Trump said Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to begin the ceasefire at 5 PM Eastern Time, adding that he has directed Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work toward a peace agreement.

According to i24 News, Israeli cabinet members expressed outrage during a security cabinet meeting, with Trump announcing Israel's consent before the cabinet had formally approved the deal.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah MP Ibrahim Moussawi, speaking to Drop Site News, said the militant group would honor the truce. “We will be respecting the ceasefire and we will deal with it cautiously,” he said.

He added that Israel must abide by the ceasefire “completely, comprehensively in all of the Lebanese territories, including the areas bordering Palestine,” and that it must include a full halt to Israeli assassinations and a path toward a full Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

Moussawi said the deal is grounded in the original April 7 agreement reached in Islamabad. “They went back to the same ceasefire agreement that has been reached in Islamabad by the Iranian initiative,” he said.

A senior Lebanese official in Beirut told the Financial Times that Iran’s Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had personally told Lebanon and Hezbollah that Iran remained committed to securing a ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We’ve been promised this... that the two arenas are linked, and that the atmosphere around a ceasefire agreement is very serious,” the official said.