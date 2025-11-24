Trump and Xi Hold Rare Phone Call over Taiwan

China’s President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday in what Chinese state media described as a rare and strategically significant exchange. The call, first reported by China’s Xinhua news agency, touched on the war in Ukraine and growing tensions surrounding Taiwan. A White House official confirmed to news outlets that the call took place but declined to share details of the conversation.

Xi reiterated Beijing’s long-held stance that Taiwan’s “return to China” remains an essential pillar of the post-World War II international order. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under Beijing’s control.

On the war in Ukraine, Xinhua quotes Xi as saying “China supports all efforts committed to peace and hopes that all parties will continue to narrow their differences and reach a fair, lasting, and binding peace agreement as soon as possible to resolve this crisis at its root.”

Xi reportedly described current U.S.–China relations as “overall stable” following their recent October summit in South Korea, emphasizing the need for both countries to expand cooperation. “Both sides should maintain this momentum,” Xi said, adding that Washington and Beijing pursue ties based on “equality, respect, and mutual benefit.”

The phone call comes amid growing tensions between Japan and China over Taiwan. Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has said Chinese actions against Taiwan could prompt a Japanese military response. On Friday, China’s envoy to the United Nations warned in a letter that any Japanese “armed intervention in the cross-Strait situation” would constitute aggression.