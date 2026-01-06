Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Election

Tim Walz Will Not Seek Third Term as Minnesota Governor

State of the Union: Walz’s decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of state oversight failures and competing accounts of the scale of alleged fraud.
Governor,Of,Minnesota,Tim,Walz,Attends,The,Rally,In,Liacouras
Credit: image via Shutterstock
Harrison Berger
Jan 6, 2026 10:45 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced Monday that he would not seek a third term, saying he was “passing on the race with zero sadness and zero regret.” 

The announcement follows a series of fraud investigations, widely circulated by conservative journalists, that documented multiple schemes costing Minnesota taxpayers millions of dollars during Walz’s tenure. 

In a letter posted to X, Walz argued that “for the last several years, an organized group of criminals has sought to take advantage of our state’s generosity,” arguing that even as the state makes progress against fraud, “an organized group of political actors” is now seeking to “take advantage of the crisis.”

Prosecutors allege the fraud scheme totaled as much as $9 billion, a figure Walz’s administration disputes, saying internal reviews indicate losses in the tens of millions of dollars. State officials claim they had taken steps to address the issue, including auditing more than a dozen Medicaid services.

According to two anonymous sources briefed on conversations between the two politicians who spoke with The New York Times, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) met with Gov. Tim Walz before he announced he was ending his bid for a third term, and signaled interest in running for governor. She has not yet made a formal announcement.

More like this

Hillary the Hawk: Who Will Challenge Her?

Scott McConnell August 13, 2014
In her much-parsed interview with Jeffrey Goldberg, Hillary Clinton reveals that she believes nothing in the American political landscape has changed since October 2002. That’…

Development of Non-Toxic 2016 GOP Agenda Continues Apace

Scott Galupo July 30, 2014
The release of Rep. Paul Ryan’s anti-poverty “discussion draft” last week marks another milestone in a long, painstaking, and necessary project: the development…

Republicans Wreck the Vote

Catherine Addington July 10, 2014
This week, seven college students and voting-rights advocates are challenging a North Carolina voting regulation law, alleging age-based discrimination. They argue that the law,…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today