Law

This Video Shows What Justice in a Failed State Looks Like

When the state won’t guarantee order, a much rougher justice prevails.
The_Sultan_and_his_people_Christopher_i._e._Hachik_Oscanyan
(Hachik_Oscanyan/WikiMedia Commons)
Jude Russo
Aug 4, 2023 1:50 PM

You may have seen the biggest viral video of the week already, but if you haven’t, here it is:

In Stockton, California, two gentlemen of Indian extraction administered correction to a shameless shoplifter. News reports are fairly thin, but a close and repeated viewing of the footage reveals that, to the gentlemen’s credit, the correction is administered with a professionalism and precision (no blows above the legs) that suggests that this may not be their first time dealing danda justice.

The American Conservative takes a strong line on property rights—three cheers for the stickwallahs. At the same time, the private defense of publicly guaranteed rights is a sign of failure. As far back as Homer, it is recognized that justice administered by a state rather than by private individuals is the ticket. Private justice is an expedient pursued in places like Mexico. Welcome to the future.

