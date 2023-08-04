This Video Shows What Justice in a Failed State Looks Like

You may have seen the biggest viral video of the week already, but if you haven’t, here it is:

Since NYC doesn't do much, the hard working people have no choice but to take matters in their own hands. Great job guys 👍 pic.twitter.com/7fEPGXfe0I — Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 (@realJoelFischer) August 2, 2023

In Stockton, California, two gentlemen of Indian extraction administered correction to a shameless shoplifter. News reports are fairly thin, but a close and repeated viewing of the footage reveals that, to the gentlemen’s credit, the correction is administered with a professionalism and precision (no blows above the legs) that suggests that this may not be their first time dealing danda justice.

The American Conservative takes a strong line on property rights—three cheers for the stickwallahs. At the same time, the private defense of publicly guaranteed rights is a sign of failure. As far back as Homer, it is recognized that justice administered by a state rather than by private individuals is the ticket. Private justice is an expedient pursued in places like Mexico. Welcome to the future.