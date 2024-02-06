After Immunity Defeat, Trump Plunges Ahead in Legal Farrago

On Tuesday, February 6, a three-judge panel ruled to reject Donald Trump’s claim to immunity from charges of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The panel wrote, “At bottom, former President Trump’s stance would collapse our system of separated powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches.”

They continued, “We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law for all time thereafter.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for the former president, said in a statement, “If immunity is not granted to a president, every future president who leaves office will be immediately indicted by the opposing party.” He added, “Without complete immunity, a president of the United States would not be able to properly function.”

Nevertheless, Trump will be appealing this decision to the Supreme Court, thus sending Democrats into a frenzy over the timeline of his future court proceedings. The New York Times wrote, “If the justices take their time, it is possible a trial could be delayed until after the election. If that were to happen and Mr. Trump were to win, he would be in a position to ask his Justice Department to dismiss the case or even seek to pardon himself.”

Trump will proceed per the new normal over the next few months. The likely GOP nominee will continue his trapeze act, balancing trail appearances with war in the courts. Precisely how democracy is being corroded is, of course, in the eye of the beholder.