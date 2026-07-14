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The Iran War

TAC Right Now: Iran War Restarts

TAC staffers talk to Amir Handjani.
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The American Conservative
Jul 14, 2026 10:33 AM
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TAC Executive Director Curt Mills and Correspondent Harrison Berger speak with Amir Handjani, a partner at Karv Global and board member of The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft who has years of experience in the petroleum industry. They discuss the resumption of hostilities in the Iran War, the status and future of the Strait of Hormuz, and the prospects for ending the conflict. Recorded July 10, 2026.

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