The Iran War
TAC Right Now: Iran War Restarts
TAC staffers talk to Amir Handjani.
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TAC Executive Director Curt Mills and Correspondent Harrison Berger speak with Amir Handjani, a partner at Karv Global and board member of The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft who has years of experience in the petroleum industry. They discuss the resumption of hostilities in the Iran War, the status and future of the Strait of Hormuz, and the prospects for ending the conflict. Recorded July 10, 2026.