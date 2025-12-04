Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

TAC Right Now: Hegseth in the Hot Seat over Boat Strikes

TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
AMCONTHUMBNEW
The American Conservative
Dec 4, 2025 2:11 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Andrew Day, Jude Russo, and Joseph Addington discuss the growing controversy about a “second strike” on an alleged drug boat and whether Pete Hegseth will get the axe. Then they discuss the shooting of the National Guardsmen in Washington and the Trump administration’s Overton Window-shifting moves on immigration. Lastly, they discuss a special election in Tennessee and what it reveals about the GOP’s hidden weaknesses. Recorded December 3, 2025.

More like this

Epstein Revelations Won’t Bring Down Trump

Peter Van Buren December 1, 2025
It is unlikely that a smoking gun would have gone unnoticed in years of scrutiny and political acrimony.

Trump Orders Venezuelan Airspace Closed

November 30, 2025 - 12:30 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Caracas rejected the move as illegal under international law.

Xi’s Purge Could Signal Danger. America Must Be Ready

Paul Mauro November 27, 2025
A more politically pliable Chinese military does not guarantee more rational policy.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today