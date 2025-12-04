TAC Right Now: Hegseth in the Hot Seat over Boat Strikes

Andrew Day, Jude Russo, and Joseph Addington discuss the growing controversy about a “second strike” on an alleged drug boat and whether Pete Hegseth will get the axe. Then they discuss the shooting of the National Guardsmen in Washington and the Trump administration’s Overton Window-shifting moves on immigration. Lastly, they discuss a special election in Tennessee and what it reveals about the GOP’s hidden weaknesses. Recorded December 3, 2025.