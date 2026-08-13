TAC Right Now: Have Trump’s Tariffs Succeeded?

The American Conservative's Senior Editor Luke Nicastro and Associate Editor Joseph Addington are joined by Charles Benoit, Trade Counsel at the Center for a Prosperous America, to discuss the Trump administration's trade policies. The discussion focused on how the White House has navigated its tariff strategy after the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision striking down its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Recorded August 12, 2026.

