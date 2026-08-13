Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Economy

TAC Right Now: Have Trump’s Tariffs Succeeded?

TAC staffers talk to Charles Benoit.
newthumbbenoit
The American Conservative
Aug 13, 2026 11:29 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The American Conservative's Senior Editor Luke Nicastro and Associate Editor Joseph Addington are joined by Charles Benoit, Trade Counsel at the Center for a Prosperous America, to discuss the Trump administration's trade policies. The discussion focused on how the White House has navigated its tariff strategy after the Supreme Court's 6-3 decision striking down its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Recorded August 12, 2026.

More like this

U.S. Inflation Edged Lower but Remains Stubborn

Harrison Berger August 12, 2026 - 4:40 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Iran War could again raise inflation rates, analysts warn.

American Economy Shed 23,000 Jobs in July

Harrison Berger August 7, 2026 - 2:45 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The job numbers for May and June were revised downward.

Bank of England Maintains Interest Rates 

Harrison Berger July 31, 2026 - 4:40 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The BoE governor indicated that the bank may raise rates above 3.75 percent if disruptions to energy markets caused by the…
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today