Media Appearances
TAC Media Appearances 4/13-4/20
A Jewish Currents Profile, War Room, and PBS NewsHour: See what TAC staff have been up to this week
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- Jewish Currents profiled Executive Director Curt Mills in "The Many Equivocations of Curt Mills"
- War Room hosted Curt Mills to talk Hungary and Iran with Natalie Winters
- Curt Mills appeared on the Matt Gaetz show to discuss Israel's role in the Iran War
- The Financial Times quoted Curt Mills on J.D. Vance's role in U.S.-Iran negotiations
- Senior Editor Andrew Day told the BBC's Persian team that the U.S. must "divorce" Israel to end the war against Iran
- Mediaite covered Andrew Day's criticism of Donald Trump
- Curt Mills appeared on PBS NewsHour to discuss J.D. Vance and the Iran peace talks
- The John Quincy Adams Society invited Curt Mills to join them on the Security Dilemma podcast episode "Trump, Iran, and the Future of America First"