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Media Appearances

TAC Media Appearances 4/13-4/20

A Jewish Currents Profile, War Room, and PBS NewsHour: See what TAC staff have been up to this week
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Apr 20, 2026 8:32 PM
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Newsweek, Nonzero and Bannon: See what TAC staff have been up to this week
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