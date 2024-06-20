fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Rishi Sunak on Track to Lose His Seat

State of the Union: The Tory apocalypse continues apace, as some projections show the party falling behind the Liberal Democrats.
Rishi Sunak Announces Date Of The UK General Election
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 20, 2024 12:00 PM

A new poll and seat projection show the British Tories losing Britain’s upcoming July 4 election in a landslide, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak himself set to lose his own seat. This would be a first in history, as no sitting British Prime Minister has ever been voted out of Parliament.

The Telegraph’s projection shows Labour winning 516 seats, while the Tories would win only 53. By contrast, the Liberal Democrats would win 50, and, were they to overtake the Tories, then they would become the official opposition. 

Advertisement

On top of Rishi Sunak, 14 cabinet ministers of the current Tory government, including the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, and the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, are set to lose their seats.

More like this

Putin’s Peace Offer: Deal or No Deal?

James W. Carden June 20, 2024
Putin’s proposal seems designed for rejection. But the U.S. should not reject his peace feelers out of hand. 

The Biden Administration Has No Definition of Victory in Ukraine

Doug Bandow June 20, 2024
That is just one of the reasons to start negotiations.

The British State Is Complicit in Climate Vandalism

Sumantra Maitra June 19, 2024
State of the Union: The Tories deserve the electoral massacre that is coming for them.
Advertisement
Advertisement