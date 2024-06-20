Rishi Sunak on Track to Lose His Seat

A new poll and seat projection show the British Tories losing Britain’s upcoming July 4 election in a landslide, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak himself set to lose his own seat. This would be a first in history, as no sitting British Prime Minister has ever been voted out of Parliament.

The Telegraph’s projection shows Labour winning 516 seats, while the Tories would win only 53. By contrast, the Liberal Democrats would win 50, and, were they to overtake the Tories, then they would become the official opposition.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: Rishi Sunak is set to become the first prime minister in history to lose his seat at the election 🔴 Labour: 516

🔵 Conservatives: 53

🟠 Lib Dems: 50

🟡 SNP: 8

🟢 Plaid C: 4

⚪️ Other: 1 Via @Savanta_UK — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 19, 2024

On top of Rishi Sunak, 14 cabinet ministers of the current Tory government, including the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, and the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, are set to lose their seats.