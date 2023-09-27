Reefer Madness in the Upper Chamber

The Senate is considering a bill to ease restrictions on banks that deal with the cannabis industry in states where the drug is legal. It may or may not pass—while it previously seemed like a sure thing, the bill may run aground on arguments about ancillary provisions, some of which seem worthy enough.

This is, of course, madness. Cannabis is still a federally scheduled substance (and with good reason, although that is beside the point). If our lawmakers think its consumption and sale should be legal, fine. They can change the law. Adding a layer of codified winking at illegal activity is an offense to reason and to the rule of law. Why are we even bothering with legislative government if this is the kind of arrangement it cooks up?