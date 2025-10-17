Politics
TAC Right Now: Politico Hits Young Republicans, Trump to Meet Putin & Zelensky
TAC staffers discuss the week's events.
Andrew Day, Sumantra Maitra, and Joseph Addington discuss the POLITICO hit piece targeting Young Republicans. Then they discuss President Donald Trump's threat to send Tomahawks to Ukraine and his upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin. Finally, they discuss the Gaza peace plan and whether it will hold. Recorded October 16, 2025.