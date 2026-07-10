Marc Andreessen Among Appointees to New Federal Reserve Task Forces

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday the leaders of its five new monetary policy taskforces, drawing from academics, businesspeople, and former central bankers.

Notable leaders of the task forces include Marc Andreessen, the AI investor and cofounder of investment firm Andreessen-Horowitz, and Charles Jones of Stanford University, who recently joined a research company founded by the AI firm Anthropic––both of whom will serve as leaders on the productivity and jobs task force.

Other business leaders named in the announcement include Doug McMillon, former CEO of Walmart, on the data task force and Asha Sharma, the CEO of video game company XBOX, who will serve alongside Jones and Andreessen on the productivity and jobs task force.

Appointees ranged across the political spectrum, including Gregory Mankiw, a former chair of the Council of Economic Advisors under George W. Bush, Peter Fisher, who served as undersecretary of the Treasury under the same administration, as well as Karen Dynan, a former chief economist for the Treasury Department under President Barack Obama.