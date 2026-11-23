No-Tell Motel

I believe that sex is one of the most beautiful, natural, wholesome things that money can buy. — Steve Martin

Could the time have come, at long last, for Washington, D.C.’s Mayflower Hotel to change its name? It was at that grand old hostelry that, according to the young man involved, the late Senator Lindsey Graham paid him for sexual favors. The South Carolina Republican, who died in July, supposedly even had the call boy chauffeured to the site, where the two also spent the night.

This cannot possibly be the only time such a thing has occurred at the Mayflower, which has been one of the city’s greatest hotels since opening its doors in 1925.

While hardly a bordello, the Mayflower’s own website boasts that its story is “full of history and scandal.” Some of that scandal is a matter of rumor and innuendo only, but that is usually the case where scandal is involved.

Maybe so, but there’s no question that it was there, in 2008—in Room 871, to be precise—that New York’s then-Governor Eliot Spitzer met a hooker named Ashley Dupre, referred to in early legal documents as Client 9. After their rendezvous was revealed, Spitzer resigned.

A photo of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky locked in a gleeful embrace at the Mayflower also became notorious. But as we all know, Bill need not have been chauffeured to the hotel to get his needs met, as those were taken care of in the Oval Office itself. (Some of us find it fitting, nonetheless, that Monica gave a videotaped deposition in the hotel’s “presidential suite.”)

Within walking distance of the White House, the Mayflower is “Washington’s Second-Best Address”—Harry Truman’s coinage—and we all know which one’s the first best.

Washingtonians are no prudes, which is why a name change might not only make sense but be long overdue. People who spent their careers in and around the Nation’s Capital are not Puritans and never have been.

In the early days of this country, as de Tocqueville observed, the “chief care of the legislators [was] the maintenance of orderly conduct and good morals in the community: thus they constantly invaded the domain of conscience, and there was scarcely a sin which was not subject to magisterial censure.”

Women as well as men were routinely flogged back then; most Washingtonians these days would be hard pressed to recall the last time such punishment was inflicted, no matter how satisfying it might have felt to see it done. Were the rack and breaking wheel brought back, the size of crowds on Connecticut Avenue would be impossible to predict. Washingtonians, while not prudish, can be vindictive.

It was the Mayflower, of course, that carried the Pilgrims to the New World, so, for the hotel’s new name, how about The Love Boat? That was the name of a popular TV romcom that seasoned Washingtonians will recall.

One of The Love Boat’s stars was Fred Grandy, playing a character called “Gopher.” With that preparation, Grandy went on to serve, from 1987 to 1995, in the U.S. House of Representatives. Grandy could preside at the christening, smashing the champagne bottle and all the rest. Huzzah!

Dems Prey on ‘the Elderly’—and Everyone Else

Kudos—whatever kudos are—to the New Republic for its expose of campaign consultants for Democratic candidates. “The Democratic Party,” Adam Bonica and Jason Grumbach report, “is being devoured by an ecosystem of consultants. Mostly out of view of the party’s voters and activists, political consultants are paid to raise the money, place the ads, and set the strategy. And they’re paid regardless of whether the party wins or loses.”

These consultants prey especially on “the elderly,” the preferred euphemism for old people. (You know, Democrats who used to call themselves not progressives but liberals.) These consultancies, Bonica and Grumbach, professors of political science at Stanford and UC Berkeley, respectively, call “spam PACs.”

These are the groups “that raise the bulk of their money by squeezing elderly donors…with high-pressure text messages.”

What started as a high-volume spam model by a few fundraising organizations in the 2010s has spread to the point that even the Democratic Party’s official campaign committees like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are some of the groups that profit most from this strategy. Fundraising spam is destroying trust and enthusiasm for the Democratic Party, driving away young potential donors, and extracting the bulk of funds from a small set of vulnerable senior citizens.

And that’s just part of the problem. Then there is the “exceedingly small number of very wealthy donors.” In the 2024 election cycle, about one in every 10,000 voters

accounted for more than half of all federal campaign contributions. Now billionaires are bankrolling authoritarian consolidation, and the Democratic consultant class has convinced the party that it cannot survive without its own “good billionaires,” as Ken Martin, now the Democratic National Committee chairman, put it while running for that position in early 2025.

The authors offer a typical case. Of the $100 that you might donate in response to a fundraiser’s text or email from, $65 “is instantly consumed by the cost of asking you for it.” Another $2

goes to strategic consultants for advice on how to spend what’s left, and $14 to administration, travel, and staff. Of the $19 that finally goes toward advertising for the actual candidate, $6 is skimmed off the top as a placement commission before a single ad airs. In the end, barely $13 of your $100 buys real airtime or digital ads.

Democratic campaigns

now spend 45 cents of every dollar on fundraising costs, a fourfold increase since 2004. Today’s campaigns like to imagine themselves as efficient machines, remade by big data and microtargeting. In reality, they are less efficient and more extractive than at any point in modern history. Most charity watchdogs will not certify an organization that spends more than 35 percent of its revenue on fundraising. The Democratic Party once cleared that bar, but it no longer does, and for the small-dollar donors it leans on hardest, it isn’t close.

In 2024, Democratic campaigns “burned through $2 billion on fundraising operations alone, nearly as much as they spent on advertising,” Bonica and Grumbach report.

This might be good news for Republicans—but cold comfort. Who knows how badly they might have been beaten had the money actually gotten to the Democratic candidates for whom, ostensibly, it was raised?