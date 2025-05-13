Largest U.S.-Saudi Defense Sales Agreement Signed

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday promised to purchase $142 billion of military equipment from the United States. This would be the single largest defense sales agreement between the two countries.

According to the White House’s communique on the agreement, the defense sales agreement will focus on the advancement of the Saudi Air Force and Saudi space capabilities, air and missile defense, coastal and maritime security, land forces modernization, and upgrades to communications systems.

The defense sales agreement was part of a larger investment agreement wherein the Saudis pledged to invest $600 billion in American industries, from civilian aviation to AI. This investment agreement is also the largest in U.S.-Saudi history.

The investment agreement also includes cooperation between the U.S. Department of Energy and Saudi Arabia in terms of mining, minerals, and energy.