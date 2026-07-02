Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Economy

June Jobs Report Underperforms Expectations

State of the Union: The Bureau of Labor Statistics report increased expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve by the end of the year.
Stock Markets Open After Best Quarter Since 2020
David Brady
Jul 2, 2026 5:45 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The U.S. economy added 57,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in June, below the 110,000 that economists expected. The unemployment rate fell slightly from May’s 4.3 to 4.2 percent. 

This month’s report follows May’s addition of 172,000 jobs and an upward revision of April’s report by 64,000 to 179,000. 

Labor-force participation decreased by 0.3 to 61.5 percent, the lowest since March 2021. According to the household data, the number of people not in the labor force grew by 832,000. 

The establishment survey data saw positive job growth in social assistance, professional and business services, and healthcare. Leisure and hospitality jobs declined.

A steady job market provides room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which markets expect before the end of the year.

More like this

Fed Chair Signals Renewed Inflation Fight at ECB Panel

David Brady July 1, 2026 - 4:45 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Kevin Warsh indicated that the central bank would pursue price stability independent from political pressures.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Rebounds From Record Low in June

David Brady June 26, 2026 - 3:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The index rose as the Iran War paused last week.

Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure Hits Highest Level Since April 2023

David Brady June 25, 2026 - 3:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Markets expect an interest rate hike this year.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today