Johnson to Invite Netanyahu to Capitol Hill

State of the Union: Speaker Johnson has backed Senator Schumer into a corner.
House GOP Conference Members Meet On Capitol Hill
Anastasia Kaliabakos
May 24, 2024 1:00 PM

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address Congress.

In a speech commemorating Israel’s independence at the Israeli Embassy, Johnson said, “Tonight, I’m happy to announce something else to you: that we will soon be hosting Prime Minister Netanyahu at the Capitol for a joint session of Congress.”

He continued, “This will be a timely and, I think, a very strong show of support to the Israeli government in their time of greatest need.”

Johnson had said he would proceed whether or not Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York agreed to a joint invitation, who had on Tuesday been given a deadline to sign a letter welcoming Netanyahu to speak to Congress. In response, Schumer said on Wednesday that he would join the invitation since the U.S.-Israel relationship “transcends” the leadership of just one man.

Back in March, Schumer had declined Netanyahu’s request to address Senate Democrats. Schumer has made his dislike for Netanyahu known, saying, “The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed—radically—since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Johnson’s invitation to Netanyahu has angered many other Democrats who are frustrated with Netanyahu’s behavior.

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told Punchbowl News, “If he’s going to come here and pick a fight with Democrats, I don’t know that that helps anybody. Netanyahu’s in the business of holding on to political power, not bringing peace.”

Johnson told reporters that he was working with Netanyahu to settle an exact date and that he would be extending a formal invitation this week. He is reportedly hoping to bring the Prime Minister to Congress before August recess. 

