Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard Met with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Said ‘Thank You’

State of the Union: The White House says it had been unaware of the meeting.
Harrison Berger
Nov 21, 2025 12:00 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Jonathan Pollard—the convicted spy who sold U.S. national security secrets to the Israeli government—met in secret with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the New York Times reported Thursday. Pollard confirmed to The New York Times that he was welcomed into the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem by Huckabee in July. The White House says it had been unaware of the meeting.

Pollard was released from prison in 2015 and flew back to Israel in 2020 on a private jet owned by Miriam Adelson, a pro-Israel Republican donor.

In 2011, Ambassador Huckabee traveled to Israel and expressed support for Pollard’s release. “He pled guilty, he served an extraordinary length of time for the crime he was convicted of… it would seem to now be a matter of good will and a good faith gesture for the President to give clemency and release him,” Huckabee said at the time.

Pollard told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday that "the reason I wanted to meet [Huckabee] was to express my deep and sincere appreciation for everything he had done to help me when I was in prison."

After the meeting leaked, Pollard went to the press to defend Huckabee and blast other U.S. officials, telling reporters that he “despises” Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who have worked on Middle East issues for the Trump administration. Pollard also criticized President Donald Trump for “imposing” the Gaza ceasefire.

More like this

U.S. Drafts New Peace Plan to End Ukraine War

U.S. Drafts New Peace Plan to End Ukraine War

Harrison Berger November 20, 2025 - 9:00 AM Eastern
Reportedly drafted without European or Ukrainian input, Russia says it has yet to consider the deal.

The Dick Cheney Disconnect Within MAGA

Jack Hunter November 9, 2025
The tributes pouring in for the architect of the Iraq War clash with the very foundations of the Trump movement.

Gabbard: Trump Ended America’s Era of ‘Regime Change’

Rebecca Draeger November 3, 2025 - 10:15 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The U.S. national intelligence director said Washington has turned away from decades of interventionism toward an America First foreign…
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today