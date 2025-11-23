Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Israel Strikes Beirut Despite Ceasefire

State of the Union: A Hezbollah leader was killed in the attack.
Lebanon Beirut Israel Strikes
Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Rebecca Draeger
Nov 23, 2025 7:21 PM
The Israeli military struck Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, Sunday for the first time since June, killing a Hezbollah leader. The attack killed at least five people and injured 28 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued despite a ceasefire struck last year.

In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strike targeted and killed Hezbollah’s chief of staff, Haytham Tabtabai. Hezbollah confirmed the official’s death.

Netanyahu described Tabtabai as a “mass murderer” and said he was responsible for the deaths of Israelis and Americans.

“The policy I am leading is absolutely clear: Under my leadership, the State of Israel will not allow Hezbollah to rebuild its power, and we will not allow it to pose a threat to Israel again,” he said. “I expect the Government of Lebanon to fulfill its commitment to disarm Hezbollah.”

The U.S. designated Tabatabai as a terrorist in 2016 and offered up to $5 million for information about the military leader.

