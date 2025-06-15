Israel, Iran Trade Missile Barrages Over the Weekend

The conflict between Israel and Iran continued through the weekend and into Sunday, with both sides launching barrages of missiles at the other and suffering civilian casualties.

Continued Israeli strikes have continued to hit Iran throughout the weekend, with the death toll in Iran rising to 406 killed and 654 wounded, according to human rights activists. Sunday afternoon, local time, several car bombs in Tehran killed 14 Iranian nuclear scientists.

Iranian missiles have also continued to strike Israel over the weekend, including in Tel Aviv and Haifa. At least 13 people have been killed in these missile attacks and an additional 370 have been injured.

Israel has asked the U.S. to join its bombing campaign against Iran. The U.S. has reportedly turned down this request.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also come out in favor of regime change in Iran, calling for the Iranian people to “overthrow” their government. The Israeli opposition also seems to favor regime change. Naftali Bennett, a former Israeli prime minister, and Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition in Israel, called for the Iranian people to “rise up” against their government.

In response to the conflict, Iranian lawmakers are reportedly considering withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty. This would allow Iran to pursue the acquisition of a nuclear weapon.

President Donald Trump has responded to the situation by calling for a deal to end the conflict and for both countries to trade with the U.S.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place.”