Israel–Iran Hostilities Continue

Hostilities between Israel and Iran continued into Saturday morning, with damage and casualties reported in both Tel Aviv and Tehran.

The Islamic Republic conducted drone and missile strikes against the Jewish State, which in turn continued its airstrikes against Iranian targets, particularly Iranian nuclear sites. Iran’s UN ambassador claimed that 78 were dead and around 320 injured from Israeli actions. The extent of the destruction in Israel is unclear, but video and pictures on social media show significant damage to streets and buildings, including to the Kirya, Israel’s equivalent of the Pentagon. The Iron Dome and Israeli air assets were in large part able to stave off Iranian weapons. The IDF has claimed it has entirely degraded Iranian air defenses and has freedom of air operations in Iran.

The U.S. has disclaimed involvement in Israel’s initial strikes, but officials have told the press that Americans helped intercept missiles from Iran’s counterattack.

It has been reported that Iran has canceled its final round of negotiations with the U.S. regarding a deal limiting the Iranian nuclear program. The meeting had been scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, Oman.

