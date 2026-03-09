Iran War Enters Tenth Day: Oil Markets Shocked, Khamenei’s Successor Chosen

The Iran War entered its tenth day Monday as the U.S. military announced that a seventh servicemember died of injuries sustained while deployed in Saudi Arabia.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated Sunday that President Donald Trump has refused to rule out sending U.S. ground troops into Iran. Leavitt said that it is “not part of the current plan,” but “the president keeps options on the table.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday told the Times of Israel that the decision on when to end the war with Iran will be a “mutual” one that will be made together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The war has killed more than 1,200 people in Iran, nearly 400 in Lebanon and 11 in Israel, according to figures from those countries’ respective governments.

Iranian clerics on Sunday chose Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader. The 56-year old has close ties to the IRGC and is considered more of a hardliner than his father.

A video posted to X on Monday morning showed an Iranian oil tanker exploding after suffering what was likely an attack by the U.S. military. The IDF announced that they had bombed Beirut and Tehran on Monday.

Bahrain’s Bapco Energies has declared force majeure on its operations following a strike on its refinery complex. At least 32 people were wounded by a blast in Sitra on Sunday night. Officials described the incident as a “hostile Iranian drone attack.” Video and local reporting indicate the damage was caused by an interceptor missile fired by Bahrain’s air defenses in a failed interception attempt.

G7 countries are considering releasing 400 million barrels of crude oil from reserves, the Financial Times reported. France’s President Macron confirmed the possibility of ceasefire talks Monday while speaking to reporters in Cyprus. AAA reported on Monday that the average national gas price had climbed to $3.48.