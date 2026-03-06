Iran War Enters Seventh Day

The Iran War entered its seventh day on Friday, with U.S. ​President Donald Trump ‌posting on Truth Social ⁠that there ​would ​be ‌no deal ‌struck ​with ​Iran ​except “unconditional ‌surrender.”

“MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),” the president wrote

The House voted Thursday against a war powers resolution sponsored by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA), with the measure failing 212–219. A similar bill failed in the Senate on Wednesday.

U.S. military investigators believe that American forces were probably responsible for the bombing of an Iranian girls’ school that killed more than 150 children on Saturday, two American officials told Reuters.

Iran fired ballistic missiles at central Israel late Thursday night, triggering air raid sirens in Tel Aviv. Footage of damage and casualty statistics continue to be suppressed by Israeli military censors.

As of Friday morning at least 123 people have been killed and more than 680 wounded in Israeli strikes across Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, as Israeli warplanes continued to hit Beirut and towns in southern Lebanon.

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi on Friday told the Financial Times in a Thursday interview that a prolonged Middle East regional war could force Gulf producers to halt energy exports within days, potentially sending oil prices to $150 per barrel and triggering global economic disruption.

Al-Kaabi said Qatar had already declared force majeure, freeing itself from contractual obligations, after an Iranian drone strike hit its Ras Laffan LNG facility, adding it could take “weeks to months” for deliveries to return to normal even if hostilities end immediately.

“Everybody that has not called for force majeure we expect will do so in the next few days that this continues. All exporters in the Gulf region will have to call force majeure,” Kaabi told the Times. “If they don’t, they are at some point going to pay the liability for that legally, and that’s their choice.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Kuwait has begun cutting oil production at its fields, and is considering limiting its production capacity to just what it needs to cover its own domestic consumption.

Brent crude rose as high as $89 per barrel, the highest level since the start of the Iran conflict. AAA reported that the national gas price average on Friday morning was $3.32.