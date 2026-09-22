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Foreign Affairs

Iran War Day 207: Iranian President Heads to UN Summit in NYC

State of the Union: Some Republican candidates are distancing themselves from the unpopular war.
Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran
Credit: Hossein Sepahvand/Office of the Iranian President via Getty Images
Andrew Day
Sep 22, 2026 8:06 AM
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Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian will lead an Iranian delegation at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York City. Pezeshkian said he would “firmly defend” Tehran’s positions and “convey Iran’s plight.”

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he’d be open to meeting Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the General Assembly. Trump also said that, absent a deal, America’s options were “wiping Iran out” and “letting them rot economically.”

In Iran, a spokesman for the hardline Revolutionary Guards said Sunday that Tehran would “change the geography of the war” if America attacked it again. “Our targets are no longer the same targets as before,” he said. “We have identified new targets that have not yet been attacked.”

As Pezeshkian headed to New York Tuesday morning, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic places “no trust” in the UN because of the influence of Western nations.

Some Republicans facing midterm elections in November are distancing themselves from the unpopular Iran War. Senate candidates Mike Rogers in Michigan and Ashley Hinson in Iowa acknowledged that the war has driven up prices for families in their respective states. “The war with Iran needs to end and end quickly,” said Rogers in a new campaign ad.

The price of Brent crude oil—a key international benchmark—dipped below $100 per barrel for the first time in two weeks on Monday amid reports that Saudi Arabia could have hits East–West pipeline back up and running earlier than expected. The pipeline was attacked by Iran-backed Iraqi militias earlier this month.

In America, the average price of gasoline held steady Tuesday at $4.48 per gallon, up from $2.98 on the eve of the war. Prices have spiked since late February due to Iranian threats against the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for the global energy trade. Two tankers were struck in the waterway on Monday by unknown projectiles.

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