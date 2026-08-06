Iran War Day 160: Trump Reportedly Frustrated with Pentagon Over Munitions Shortages

New reporting suggested concern in the White House over munitions shortages, prompting a public denial from President Trump as the Iran War entered its 160th day Thursday.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that President Trump expressed frustration with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a cabinet meeting at Camp David last week, demanding to know why he “had apparently been misled on extreme munitions shortages.” Citing two sources familiar with the conversation, the Post’s account stated that Trump believed the problems “had been fixed.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday denied these and other reports of the Pentagon being low on munitions, posting on Truth Social that “the U.S. has massive amounts of ‘munitions,’ especially of certain types,” adding that “ large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed.”

Trump also stated that “the ‘leakers’ of” what he labeled “treasonous statements” are “being hunted down,” adding “Long term jail sentences will be sought!”

Iran said Wednesday that it reached an agreement with Oman on a proposed shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, as bilateral talks between the two countries progressed. However, an Iranian spokesman asserted that this agreement would not suffice to reopen the Strait, telling Iran’s Tasnim News Agency that “cannot in itself be interpreted as meaning the Strait has become safe for passing vessels.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Wednesday that although Tehran was directly negotiating with the U.S., it had received messages from the White House signalling American readiness to “return to commitments,” which could be taken as a reference to the provisions of the June 17 MOU.

At an event in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Trump said that “I would rather make a deal with Iran because I don’t want to kill people.”

The price of Brent Crude was over $81 per barrel on Thursday morning. AAA recorded the national average price of regular gas at $4.06 per gallon.