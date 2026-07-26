Iran War Day 149: U.S. and Iran Pause Strikes for Second Night

The U.S. and Iran paused their mutual strikes for a second consecutive night as the Iran War entered its 149th day on Sunday.

A Pentagon official told CNN Saturday that operations against Iran are “on hold.” Iran’s army spokesman, Mohammad Akraminia, told AFP that “our strategy has essentially been retaliatory, we have also halted our retaliatory operations.”

CNN reported, citing anonymous sources, that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and Vice President J.D. Vance warned President Trump Friday that depleted U.S. munitions stockpiles made further offensive escalation risky. The pause also came hours after U.S. forces in Iraq’s Erbil were targeted Friday with drone attacks that the IRGC claimed destroyed “almost all” US military infrastructure in the city.

In a video released Sunday, the Iranian army spokesman warned that the Middle East war would expand if the United States and Israel chose to press ahead with further attacks against Iran.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that an oil tanker exploded on Sunday morning when it collided with a mine in the Strait of Hormuz, after it traveled off course from Iran’s designated route. Omani negotiators have reportedly been spending the weekend in Tehran as part of an effort to reach an agreement over management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Kpler reported that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz collapsed in the past week. On Friday a total of two tankers crossed the strait: one VLCC and one Iran-linked vessel, with an average of only 1.3 outbound tankers per day recorded last week.

AAA on Sunday reported an average price of $4.11 for a gallon of regular gas.