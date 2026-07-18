Iran War Day 141: U.S. Bombs Water Plant and Infrastructure in Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced Saturday that Iran has suspended its commitments to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.S. amid mutual strikes on the 141st day of the Iran War.

Per Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that the U.S. has “effectively trampled on and halted all of its commitments.”

“We have also suspended our commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and are no longer implementing them,” Gharibabadi said.

CENTCOM claimed Friday evening to have struck Iranian surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, and underground weapons storage facilities in continued operations supporting a naval blockade against Iran. The BBC reported that the U.S. bombed and destroyed an Iranian water desalination facility overnight, leaving about 10,000 people without drinking water. The report noted that “with roads and bridges destroyed, getting water to the affected rural communities will be extremely difficult.” The U.S. reinstated the blockade after Iranian attacks on ships trying to evade coordination with their own maritime authorities.

Iran retaliated against U.S. bases in the region, claiming to destroy several aircraft at the U.S. military base at Al Azraq in Jordan, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and an intelligence data center in Bahrain identified as “Batelco,” among other targets.

Iran also hit Saudi territory for the first time in four months, targeting Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces. The attacks come days after Saudi Arabia reportedly bombed Sanaa International Airport on July 13, in territory held by the Iranian-allied Houthis.

An Amnesty International report released on Saturday concluded that some of Iran’s drone strikes on Bahrain and Saudi Arabia may constitute war crimes, citing two strikes which killed four civilians, and otherwise noting “very little documentation of Iranian attacks on the GCC due to restrictions on access to information by GCC governments.”

Iran’s Ministry of Health said Saturday that U.S. attacks since July 6 have killed at least 50 people.