fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Culture

If It's Just A Symbol, to Hell With It

State of the Union: Can you “reinvent” Christianity?

La_curacion_del_ciego_El_Greco_Dresde
(Public Domain)
John Hirschauer
Sep 1, 2023 5:30 PM

Perry Bacon writes in the Washington Post that, while he considers himself agnostic,

Many Americans, including me, were once part of churches that were essential parts of our lives. It’s strange to me that America, particularly its left-leaning cohort, is abandoning this institution, as opposed to reinventing to align with our 2023 values.

Advertisement

Can you “reinvent” Christianity? I do not think so, at least as long as Christ is involved.

Christ in the Gospels insists upon being the single most important thing in a person’s life. You cannot have “just a bit” of Him.

He tells people to hate their fathers and mothers in comparison to their love for Him. He tells them to hate their own lives for His sake. He demands to be given priority above any and all competing considerations—wives, children, friends, passions, dreams, hopes, and earthly life itself. If Jesus of Nazareth was the person He claimed to be, you can’t escape those demands. If He was not, why on earth would you sign up for them anyway?

When a Protestant suggested to Flannery O’Connor that the Eucharist was a symbol of Jesus’ body, she responded, “If it’s just a symbol, to hell with it.” 

That is true of religion in general and of Christianity in particular. It is only worthwhile if it is true, and if it is true, it is the only thing that is worthwhile. 

Comments

Become a Member today for a growing stake in the conservative movement.
Join here!
Join here

More like this

The Myth of Fatherlessness

Carmel Richardson September 1, 2023
A child cannot exist without a father, even one paid to stay out of the way

California Wants Your Kids

John Hirschauer August 31, 2023
The state's attorney general wants to hide students' identities from their parents.

Learning from WVU

Jesse S. Cone August 30, 2023
One thing becomes evident with growing clarity: the status quo will not do.
Advertisement
Advertisement