Hulk Hogan Unleashes ‘Trumpamania’ at RNC

State of the Union: The professional wrestler visibly energized the audience.
2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 18, 2024 10:10 PM

“USA! USA! USA!” the crowd chanted as Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, a professional wrestler, took the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to endorse Donald Trump.

“I’m proud to support my hero as the next President of these United States,” Hogan said.

“That leader, my hero, that gladiator, we’re going to bring America back together,” Hogan continued. “He’s gonna win again in November and we’re all going to be champions again when he wins.”

