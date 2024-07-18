Hulk Hogan Unleashes ‘Trumpamania’ at RNC

“USA! USA! USA!” the crowd chanted as Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, a professional wrestler, took the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to endorse Donald Trump.

Crowd chanting “USA! USA! USA!” To Hulk Hogan at RNC pic.twitter.com/h1kLgJuyeY — Mason Letteau Stallings (@masonls1066) July 19, 2024

“I’m proud to support my hero as the next President of these United States,” Hogan said.

IN MY VEINS pic.twitter.com/XAR4dRRlF4 — Bradley Devlin (@bradleydevlin) July 19, 2024

“That leader, my hero, that gladiator, we’re going to bring America back together,” Hogan continued. “He’s gonna win again in November and we’re all going to be champions again when he wins.”