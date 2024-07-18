Culture
Hulk Hogan Unleashes ‘Trumpamania’ at RNC
State of the Union: The professional wrestler visibly energized the audience.
“USA! USA! USA!” the crowd chanted as Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, a professional wrestler, took the stage Thursday at the Republican National Convention to endorse Donald Trump.
Subscribe Today
Get daily emails in your inbox
“I’m proud to support my hero as the next President of these United States,” Hogan said.
“That leader, my hero, that gladiator, we’re going to bring America back together,” Hogan continued. “He’s gonna win again in November and we’re all going to be champions again when he wins.”