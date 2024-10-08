Harris Says Iran Is America’s ‘Obvious’ Top Enemy

Vice President Kamala Harris said she regarded Iran as the United States’ top enemy in in an interview aired Tuesday on CBS News’ 60 Minutes

When the correspondent Bill Whitaker posed the question of which country is the greatest adversary to the U.S., Harris replied without hesitation, “I think there’s an obvious one in mind, which is Iran.” The exchange came during 60 Minutes’ “Overtime” segment and was not aired with the interview on television.

Notable answer not included in the 60 minutes broadcast last night (was in Overtime) Asked which foreign country she considers to be the US’s “greatest adversary,” Harris says: “I think there’s an obvious one in mind which is Iran. Iran has American blood on their hands.” pic.twitter.com/yLefXJM1Cr — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 8, 2024

“Iran has American blood on their hands,” Harris elaborated. “And what we saw in terms of just this attack on Israel, 200 ballistic missiles, what we need to do to ensure that Iran never achieves the ability to be a nuclear power, that is one of my highest priorities.”

In the interview, Harris also indicated support for both the “One China” policy and military aid to Taiwan, although she did not state whether she believes the U.S. should defend Taiwan, in case of conflict. The vice president said,

I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, but listen, we need to make sure that we maintain a “One China” policy, but that includes supporting Taiwan’s ability to defend itself, including what we need to do to ensure the freedom of the Taiwan Strait.

Harris’s foreign policy views have been heterogenous. As a senator in 2019, she voted in favor of a resolution asking the president to end U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen against the Houthis, but recently Harris has attacked her Republican opponents for proposals to end the Ukraine war.