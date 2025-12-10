Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Economy

Fed Cuts Interest Rates by a Quarter Point

State of the Union: The Wednesday decision brings the third rate cut this year.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Speaks During His Monthly News Conference
(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Rebecca Draeger
Dec 10, 2025 4:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point, or 25 basis points, on Wednesday. The decision was passed by a split 9–3 vote of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran voted against the decision, favoring a half-point rate cut, while Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee dissented in favor of holding rates steady.

This marks the third consecutive meeting at which the Fed has cut interest rates, bringing the target range to 3.5–3.75 percent. 

The median projection of Federal Reserve officials now places inflation at 2.4 percent by the end of 2026, an improvement from the 2.6 percent forecast in September. Expected GDP growth has been raised from 1.8 percent to 2.3 percent.

In the press conference following the announcement, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that due to the impact from tariffs, inflation has remained “somewhat elevated”.

Despite the dissent on the decision to cut interest rates, Powell also said, “a very large number of participants agree that risks are to the upside for unemployment and to the upside for inflation.”

More like this

Stocks and Crypto Slump on AI Concerns

Spencer Neale November 18, 2025 - 4:50 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Investors question whether the AI boom is all it's cracked up to be.

Trump Says Government Will Give Americans $2,000

Andrew Day November 9, 2025 - 3:08 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The president recently has mused about ways to mitigate the affordability crisis.

Trump Floats 50-Year Mortgage to Help Homebuyers

Joseph Addington November 9, 2025 - 11:48 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The White House is turning its attention to the affordability crisis.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today