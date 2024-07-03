fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Experts Warn Against Ukraine NATO Membership in Letter

State of the Union: Ukraine’s relationship to the bloc will be discussed at NATO’s summit next week.
Flags',Of,Members,Of,Nato,At,The,Nato,Headquarters,In
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 3, 2024 5:02 PM

Organized by Stephen Wertheim, a senior fellow with the Carnegie Endowment, 60 experts have signed a letter published Wednesday warning against the use of next week’s upcoming NATO summit to push Ukrainian NATO membership. 

The letter says including Ukraine in the pact would give Kiev a security guarantee that could lead to World War III and commit the U.S. to fighting Russia in any future Russia–Ukraine conflict. The letter argues that Ukrainian NATO membership “would reduce the security of the United States and NATO Allies, at considerable risk to all.” The letter also calls into doubt whether Ukrainian NATO membership would deter a future conflict. 

The letter argues that NATO expansion and the desire of many to incorporate Ukraine into NATO were the primary motivations for Russia’s invasion. The letter claims that the sooner Ukrainian NATO membership is taken off the table, the sooner peace can be established. 

The letter deprecates emotive arguments for Ukrainian NATO membership: “The purpose of NATO is not to signal esteem for other countries; it is to defend NATO territory and strengthen the security of NATO members.”

The letter included signatories from across the political spectrum, including the former Senator Jim Webb (D-VA), the international relations theorist John Measheimer, the foreign affairs expert John C. Hulsman, and William Ruger, president of the American Institute for Economic Research. Sumantra Maitra, a senior editor at The American Conservative, was also a signatory.

More like this

Macron Works with Mélenchon to Block Bardella

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 3:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Only weeks ago, Macron had attacked the Socialists for working with the far left.

Driving Change: Fast Cars and Freedom on the Ballot

Thomas Emanuel Dans July 2, 2024
Biden’s EV policy sows misery at home and abroad.

Le Pen Leads First Round of French Elections

Mason Letteau Stallings July 1, 2024 - 3:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Second round projections indicate hung parliament.
Advertisement
Advertisement