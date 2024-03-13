Donald Trump Officially Becomes GOP Presumptive Nominee

With wins in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, and Hawaii on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s delegate count has surpassed the 1,215 threshold to win the GOP nomination.

The corporate media would make it seem as if Trump just barely held on to become the GOP’s presumptive nominee. “Former President Donald Trump, at last, is the Republican Party’s presumptive presidential nominee,” a lede from POLITICO read (emphasis added). This despite the fact that incumbent President Joe Biden clinched his nomination just last night as well.

Trump captured more than 75 percent of the vote in Washington, 85 percent of the vote in Georgia, 90 percent of the vote in Mississippi, and 97 percent of the vote in the Hawaii caucuses. Those percentages would have been higher still without mail in votes or early votes cast prior to Haley dropping out. Biden performed similarly in the Democratic contests, and did not face an uncommitted protest vote Tuesday night.

Almost everyone knew it was going to be Trump—before the delegates, before the dropouts, before the former president officially declared. Most saw candidates who entered the race to oppose him, besides maybe Vivek Ramaswamy, running straight into a buzz saw. Suffice it to say, when that happens, you don’t come out the same on the other side. Such has been the case for Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and South Carolina’s former Governor Nikki Haley. Substance and style aside, anyone who tried to go toe to toe with Trump this cycle will continue to have their judgment questioned long into the future.

The primaries have been nothing but a formality, but holding on to such traditions even when there isn’t much need is a rather good thing. Democrats, by scrapping parts of the process, have run into serious discontent with portions of its voter base.

November, however, will be anything but a formality. Right now, things look good for Trump. He is leading in all the major swing states’ polls, and Americans think things were better under Trump than under Biden. And Biden is just too old.

But Election Day is a long way away. Polls don’t win elections. Turnout machines do, and the Democrats’ machine is better. If Trump wins come November, it’s vindication. If he loses under these circumstances, it could be a bitter electoral winter for the GOP.