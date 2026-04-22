Ceasefire Day 15: Trump Extends Ceasefire Unilaterally as Iran Says Blockade an Act of War

President Donald Trump announced an extension to the two-week ceasefire Tuesday on Truth Social, saying that Iran’s government was “seriously fractured” and Pakistan had asked him to hold off on resuming attacks. Trump said that the U.S. blockade would continue “until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Iran's Tasnim News Agency said Wednesday that Tehran has not yet issued an official stance on Trump’s announcement extending the ceasefire.

A senior adviser to Tehran’s lead negotiator, Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, said in a post on X Tuesday that Trump’s extension “means nothing,” adding that “the losing side cannot dictate terms.” Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir-Saeid Iravani said Tuesday that Tehran would not enter negotiations until the blockade is lifted.

A senior Iranian official told Drop Site News that Iran had signaled through Pakistani intermediaries it would only attend a second round of Islamabad talks Thursday if Trump both extended the ceasefire and ended the blockade.

The official also reiterated Iran’s conditions for a lasting peace agreement include Iran sanctions relief and the unfreezing of tens of billions of dollars in assets.

The U.S. Treasury Department stepped up its sanctions on Iran Tuesday, designating 14 new individuals and entities under what it called “Operation Economic Fury.”

“The Iranian regime must be held accountable for its extortion of global energy markets and indiscriminate targeting of civilians with missiles and drones,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The IRGC Navy announced Wednesday it had intercepted and transferred two vessels to Iranian territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz, citing unauthorized operations and manipulation of navigation systems. One vessel, the MSC Francesca, was described by the IRGC as “linked to the Zionist regime.” The second vessel was identified as the Liberian-flagged Epaminodes.

The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued an alert Wednesday morning reporting that a cargo vessel was fired upon, eight miles west of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving the ship stopped in the water

Israel continued demolition operations in southern Lebanese villages Wednesday, as ceasefire violations mounted. A Lebanese research body, the National Council for Scientific Research and National Center for Natural Hazards and Early Warning, recorded 220 Israeli violations between April 16 through noon April 19, including 52 artillery bombardments, 50 mining and detonation operations, seven airstrikes, four phosphorus bombs, and the use of sonic devices.

The price of Brent crude oil rose above $100 per barrel, while gas prices remained elevated. AAA reported the national average price of gas at $4.02.