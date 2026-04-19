Ceasefire Day 12: Trump Threatens Iran’s Civilian Infrastructure

The prospect of renewed talks between the United States and Iran remained uncertain as the two-week ceasefire in the Iran War entered its 12th day Sunday.

President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday that U.S. delegates will arrive in Islamabad Monday for more negotiations, while calling Iran's reclosure of the Strait of Hormuz “A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement.”

Trump again threatened to destroy Iranian civilian infrastructure if Iran refuses to reach a deal, writing, “We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran."

The White House said Vice President J.D. Vance would lead the U.S. delegation to Pakistan, assisted by the White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Iran’s IRNA News Agency called the reports “not true,” describing Trump’s announcement as “a media game and part of the blame game to pressure Iran.” Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday morning that as long as Trump's naval blockade declaration remains in effect, there will be no negotiations.

A senior Iranian official speaking to Drop Site News on condition of anonymity Sunday, said that Iran anticipates that the U.S will renew its attacks against Iran if Trump’s demands are not met and that Tehran is therefore preparing for a prolonged war during which Iran would cut off all talks with the U.S.

“His decision-making appears to be grounded in Israeli political and security assessments, conveyed to him on a daily basis,” the official said, adding that Iran is not opposed to a second round of talks in principle, but with conditions. “Given what Trump has publicly stated, the negotiations definitely need to be meaningful, and their framework should be defined in advance.”

Israel’s military expanded its land grab in Lebanon and defined a new “forward defense line” inside Lebanese territory, with around five brigades backed by naval forces deployed south of it. The area includes access to the sea and Lebanon's offshore gas reserves. The IDF’s large scale demolitions and razing of structures have continued despite a ceasefire taking effect.

Haaretz reported Sunday, citing military sources, that Israel is employing a demolition policy in southern Lebanon modeled on its Gaza operations. Dozens of engineering vehicles have been deployed south of the Litani River, most operated by civilian contractors who receive bonuses based on the number of buildings they demolish.