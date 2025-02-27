fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Britain’s PM: Russia-Ukraine Peace Is Possible

State of the Union: Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday.
NATO Sec-Gen And Ukrainian President Zelensky Visit Downing Street
Andrew Day
Feb 27, 2025 5:15 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, said Thursday that peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible. “Thank you for changing the conversation to bring about the possibility that now we can have a peace deal,” Starmer told the U.S. president.

Trump’s meeting with Starmer comes amid rising transatlantic tensions. Washington is pursuing diplomacy with Moscow, but European leaders warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted to honor an agreement on Ukraine. Earlier this week, Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who defended the U.S. leader’s effort to reengage Russia but insisted that Western nations should provide Ukraine security guarantees.

Starmer’s visit to Washington featured at least one moment of tension, with Britain’s leader sparring with Vice President J.D. Vance. When a reporter asked about Vance’s recent criticisms of Europe’s approach to free speech, the vice president said that “there have been infringements on free speech” in Britain that “affect American technology companies and, by extension, American citizens.” 

Starmer, seated nearby, replied that he was proud of his country’s tradition of protecting free speech. “We’ve had free speech for a very, very long time in the United Kingdom, and it will last for a very, very long time,” Starmer said.

As the White House meeting began, Starmer presented a letter from King Charles inviting Trump for a second state visit. “This is really special,” Starmer said. “This has never happened before.” Ahead of the meeting, Starmer vowed to raise defense spending from 2.3 percent of gross domestic product to 2.5 by 2027 and 3 percent by 2035. Trump has criticized European nations for not spending more on defense. 

More like this

Berlin’s Anti-AfD ‘Firewall’ Will Collapse

Phillip Linderman February 27, 2025
Alice Weidel’s right-populist party is the authentic—and inevitable—conservative choice for Germany.

Time to Face Reality: North Korea Is a Nuclear Power

Doug Bandow February 27, 2025
For now, President Trump should seek to freeze, not end, Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

Starmer Will Walk Tightrope in Trump Meeting

Ian Proud February 26, 2025
The prime minister may struggle to please both the American president and the British political class.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom