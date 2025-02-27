Britain’s PM: Russia-Ukraine Peace Is Possible

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in a White House meeting with President Donald Trump, said Thursday that peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible. “Thank you for changing the conversation to bring about the possibility that now we can have a peace deal,” Starmer told the U.S. president.

Trump’s meeting with Starmer comes amid rising transatlantic tensions. Washington is pursuing diplomacy with Moscow, but European leaders warn that Russian President Vladimir Putin can’t be trusted to honor an agreement on Ukraine. Earlier this week, Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who defended the U.S. leader’s effort to reengage Russia but insisted that Western nations should provide Ukraine security guarantees.

Starmer’s visit to Washington featured at least one moment of tension, with Britain’s leader sparring with Vice President J.D. Vance. When a reporter asked about Vance’s recent criticisms of Europe’s approach to free speech, the vice president said that “there have been infringements on free speech” in Britain that “affect American technology companies and, by extension, American citizens.”

Starmer, seated nearby, replied that he was proud of his country’s tradition of protecting free speech. “We’ve had free speech for a very, very long time in the United Kingdom, and it will last for a very, very long time,” Starmer said.

As the White House meeting began, Starmer presented a letter from King Charles inviting Trump for a second state visit. “This is really special,” Starmer said. “This has never happened before.” Ahead of the meeting, Starmer vowed to raise defense spending from 2.3 percent of gross domestic product to 2.5 by 2027 and 3 percent by 2035. Trump has criticized European nations for not spending more on defense.