BREAKING: Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

This is a developing story.

Israel and Iran agreed to a “Complete and Total CEASEFIRE,” President Donald Trump announced Monday evening on Truth Social.

Trump’s post described an unusual sequence leading to a final settlement. “Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World.”

Iran has agreed to the ceasefire proposal, an Iranian official told Reuters. Whether Israel has also agreed is unclear, though it had signaled earlier in the day it was looking to wrap up the fighting.

Trump said the ceasefire would begin at 12 a.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, Iran retaliated for America's Saturday night attacks on Iranian nuclear sites, firing ballistic missiles at a U.S. military base in Qatar. No Americans were reported harmed. The New York Times reported that Tehran had notified Qatari officials in advance, and Trump thanked Iran “for giving us early notice.”