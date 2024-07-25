Border Resolution Highlights Division in Democratic Party

The House of Representatives passed a resolution Thursday strongly condemning both the Biden administration and Vice President Kamala Harris for their “failure to secure the United States Border.” The resolution passed by a vote of 220-196, with six Congressional Democrats joining the unanimous GOP majority.

The six Democrats included Reps. Mary Peltola (D-AK), Jared Golden (D-ME), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), Yadira Caraveo (D-CO), and Don Davis (D-NC).

The resolution was brought forward by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

While the resolution itself is non-binding and purely symbolic, the vote highlights potential cracks in the Democratic party should Harris win the nomination. Of the six Democrats who voted for the resolution, only Caraveo has endorsed Harris in her bid for the presidency.

The resolution is unlikely to be taken up by the Democratic majority in the Senate.