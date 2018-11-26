On November 15, The American Conservative held its 5th Annual Foreign Policy Conference in the belly of Washington’s foreign policy and national security establishment—the United States Senate on Capitol Hill.

Aptly entitled, “American Allies & Interests: Assessing Trump’s Foreign Policy Midterm,” there was quite a lot of territory to traverse over the seven-hour day—everything from military mission creep and our over-deployed forces, to reassessing our relationships with Saudi Arabia and China (and of course, how the president is navigating it all). But our impressive speakers and panelists were more than up to the task.

Keynote Speaker: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky): He discusses Yemen, the death of Jamal Khashoggi, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the prospect of ending the war in Afghanistan and mission creep abroad. Opening remarks from TAC Executive Director John A. Burtka IV and Editor W. James Antle III.

Taking Back Congressional War Powers: Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the AUMF: A bipartisan discussion about congress’s constitutional responsibility to make and end war.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado)

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California)

Moderator: Bruce Fein, Constitutional scholar and attorney

Veterans and the Forever War: Recent vets on Military Reform and U.S. Foreign Policy: Our panelists talk about readiness, the military industrial complex, losing wars, and “thank you for your service.”

Gil Barndollar (Marines), Center for the National Interest

Jeff Groom (Marines), author of Cobra Pilot: A Marine Remembers a Dog and Pony Show

Daniel Davis (Army), Defense Priorities

John Q. Bolton, Active Duty Army Officer

Dan Grazier (Marines), The Center for Defense Information at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO)

Moderator: (Ret.) Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, College of William & Mary, former U.S. Army, State Department

Trump Politics and Foreign Policy Realism: A Media View: Newsmakers and writers on how the Trump White House has been navigating his inherited wars, current geopolitical relationships, and competing foreign policy factions at home.

W. James Antle III, The American Conservative

Kelly Jane Torrance, The Weekly Standard

Michael Anton, former Trump White House, Hillsdale College, and Claremont Institute

Moderator: Dan McCarthy, Modern Age, The Fund for American Studies

Middle East (In)Stability: Telling the Difference Between

Friends and Frenemies in the Middle East. A wide range of regional experts talk about current headlines and U.S. policies in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and Israel.

Daniel Larison, The American Conservative

Trita Parsi, National Iranian-American Council founder

Joshua Landis, University of Oklahoma

Paul Pillar, Georgetown University

Abbas Kadhim, SAIS-Johns Hopkins University

Moderator: Kelley Beaucar Vlahos, The American Conservative

The Future Asian Power Politics: Is Trump Gaining or Losing Ground for the U.S.? Foreign policy and national security experts debate the China threat, North Korea denuclearization, Japanese self-defense, and Trump’s trade war.

Doug Bandow, Cato Institute

Harry Kazianis, Center for The National Interest

(Ret.) Col. Doug Macgregor, author and commentator

Moderator: Benjamin Friedman, George Washington University

