Ignore the Noise

Do you know what happened in 2021?

There were at least 28 school shootings in the U.S. last year. In December 2021 alone, there were 34 mass-violence incidents in the U.S.—that is, a single event in which at least four people were killed or injured. There were 47 such incidents in November 2021.

Last year, there were record numbers of homicides in at least 16 Democrat-run cities. U.S. Border Patrol apprehended 1,659,206 illegal border-jumpers at the southern border, 15,000 more than the previous record. A 53-page report from the Surgeon General noted that the number of emergency-room visits for suspected suicide attempts was 51 percent higher for adolescent girls and 4 percent higher for adolescent boys in early 2021 than it was in early 2019.

And then there is Afghanistan. In August 2021, President Biden said that about 100 to 200 Americans intending to leave Afghanistan were still there. In November 2021, a report noted that the State Department believed that as many as 14,000 U.S. legal permanent residents remained. When was the last time you heard a mainstream media report on those Americans’ status?

When, for that matter, was the last time we heard a report on the wealth of the founders of Black Lives Matter (BLM), or the death toll of the riots instigated by that group? What about the ongoing fallout from the “defund the police” fiasco?

These days, we hear much more about wearing masks and getting the jab than we do about children killing themselves and our society’s collapse into state-sponsored chaos. The Democrats and their allies in the press are focusing on Covid precisely because most of the issues facing the country were created by Democrats or exacerbated by their action or inaction.

For example, crime is rising in large cities even after Biden’s self-serving attempt to address violence by rolling out his so-called strategy in July 2021. Even a child could easily see the political gamesmanship: The White House’s “Comprehensive Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gun Crime and Ensure Public Safety” claims to provide a framework to combat gun violence and other violent crime, but blames the spike in crime on the pandemic and the “proliferation of illegal guns.”

Once you get past the catchy title, it’s not long until you see the underlying political agenda advanced by the document. The release proposes to address gun violence by creating, “multijurisdictional firearms trafficking strike forces,” which is nothing more than an attempt to federalize local gun-control efforts. It also proposes the creation of a “community violence intervention collaborative of mayors and officials,” and embedding federal law enforcement in local departments. Why embed federal agents instead of funding localities directly? Why not rely on law-enforcement leaders and line-level officers on the “collaborative” effort instead of a group of mayors who have failed their own localities? The answer is clear: It is not about addressing violence, it is about politics.

And who are these 15 mayors that would participate in the collaborative effort? All but one of the mayors are Democrats from cities with extremely high violence rates. Many endorsed Biden in his presidential run. Some were considered for his running mate, and one has since been named an ambassador. The proposed collaborative would be a crew of anti-police and anti-Second Amendment mayors who have failed to address rampant violent crime in their own localities. Their primary qualification seems to be their endorsement of President Biden or their Democratic loyalties.

The White House told this group of mayors to help “local community-based organizations scale.” Note the reference to “community-based” organizations instead of law enforcement.

Which “community-based” organizations are being funded? Could it be community organizers or the disgraced BLM organization whose founders got rich trading in the deaths of black citizens? After all, as was reported last June, the leaders of BLM Global Network Foundation met with President Biden.

The question prompted by all of this—the media’s refusal to cover important stories, the ongoing crime wave, and the White House’s self-dealing response—is this: Will we think for ourselves and refuse to blindly accept the narratives spoon-fed to us by the controlling regime? We must, I submit, ignore the noise and hear the truth if 2022 is to be a happy and prosperous year.

Richard Arrington is a retired law enforcement commander, author, and Virginia-based security consultant.