Culture
Angola Revisited
A second look at one of America’s most notorious prisons.
The front gate at Louisiana State Penitentiary. (Photo courtesy of the author)
There is a lot a prison warden can stage for a reporter. He can trot out model inmates and pretend they’re representative of the prison as a whole. He can keep the reporter away from the worst parts of the facility. He can tell staff to scrub down the camps and be on their best behavior.
He can’t stage an unannounced visit to death row.
Comments